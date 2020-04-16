Travel still restricted to within your region under Alert Level 3

As New Zealand prepares for the possibility of stepping down Level 4 restrictions to Level 3, the Prime Minister says life won’t return to normal yet, with a raft of restrictions still in place, including for travel.

“Previously we've talked about keeping it local,” she said at today’s press conference.

“At Level 3, we ask you to keep it regional. The principle here is at Level 3, more people will travel to work, or to take children to school.

“We don't, however, want to take potential Covid cases into other parts of the country. Restricting movement to only where necessary is still the goal.”

Said said "a team of five million" New Zealanders all needed to work together and act responsibly for the best outcome.

Today, she announced guidelines for life under Level 3, which she said should be considred “the waiting room” as it allowed the country to assess how well it was doing at stamping out Covid-19 before deciding to keep or remove restrictions.

"Ultimately, Level 3 is a progression."

Changes include the voluntary school attendance of some students up until Year 10, funerals and tangi so long as under 10 people attend and some businesses being allowed to open so long as they meet safety criteria like having provisions for social distancing.