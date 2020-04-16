TODAY |

Travel still restricted to within your region under Alert Level 3

Source:  1 NEWS

As New Zealand prepares for the possibility of stepping down Level 4 restrictions to Level 3, the Prime Minister says life won’t return to normal yet, with a raft of restrictions still in place, including for travel.

Your playlist will load after this ad

She says people should still limit their activity and only travel when necessary. Source: 1 NEWS

“Previously we've talked about keeping it local,” she said at today’s press conference.

“At Level 3, we ask you to keep it regional. The principle here is at Level 3, more people will travel to work, or to take children to school.

“We don't, however, want to take potential Covid cases into other parts of the country. Restricting movement to only where necessary is still the goal.”

Said said "a team of five million" New Zealanders all needed to work together and act responsibly for the best outcome.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The PM has set out how restrictions will ease when we come out of Level 4. Source: 1 NEWS

Today, she announced guidelines for life under Level 3, which she said should be considred “the waiting room” as it allowed the country to assess how well it was doing at stamping out Covid-19 before deciding to keep or remove restrictions.

"Ultimately, Level 3 is a progression."

related
Cafes and restaurants can reopen with restricted takeaway services under Alert Level 3

Changes include the voluntary school attendance of some students up until Year 10, funerals and tangi so long as under 10 people attend and some businesses being allowed to open so long as they meet safety criteria like having provisions for social distancing.

Ms Ardern said people would also need to restrict their contact with others in their private lives even though they may be back at work. She said this was because while social distancing may be applied in the workplace, "if you are going back to your private life and extending your exposure then, that causes an exponential increase to the people you’re exposed to”.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:09
Cafes and restaurants can reopen with restricted takeaway services under Alert Level 3
2
'You still primarily stay home. Stay home, save lives' - PM releases details of Alert Level 3 conditions
3
Level 3 will double numbers at work and allow 'bubbles' to expand - PM
4
Fifteen new Covid-19 cases brings New Zealand past 1400 mark
5
Coronavirus: Ministry of Health widens community testing to include some supermarkets
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Trains across the US to honk in unison to salute vital staff

Nurses alarmed by plan to recycle PPE at Auckland hospitals amid coronavirus pandemic
01:09

Cafes and restaurants can reopen with restricted takeaway services under Alert Level 3
00:20

Coronavirus: Ministry of Health widens community testing to include some supermarkets