The travel spending of New Zealand MPs revealed

Ethnic Communities Minister Jenny Salesa topped the list, using $30,000 worth of domestic travel and accommodation.
01:07
1
1 NEWS' Helen Castles says high winds and rain are expected later today.

Flights cancelled as Cyclone Hola approaches, 117km/h wind gust recorded as worst predicted to miss Auckland

2
Johnathan Taha Tairakena

'I miss you sooo much' - brother of driver killed in Nelson police chase crash mourns, as innocent woman who died named

00:32
3
Liz Ellis has spoken out over the treatment of David Warner's wife Candice in South Africa.

'It is disgraceful, it is upsetting' – Aussie netball icon slams 'sexist' SBW masks

00:25
4
The centre crossed over for the milestone moment in the 38-18 win over France.

Crotty, Sam Whitelock missing from first All Blacks camp of 2018

5
Joe Edmonds

Mongrel Mob gangsters deported back to NZ from Western Australia as gang tries to get foothold there

Johnathan Taha Tairakena

'I miss you sooo much' - brother of driver killed in Nelson police chase crash mourns, as innocent woman who died named

Johnathan Tairakena, 25, was driving the car that crashed while fleeing police, and his brother has written an emotional message to him.

04:49
1 NEWS reporter Katie Bradford said a handful of older National ex-Ministers may resign soon, following their cabinet demotion.

National's old-guard MPs 'thinking about futures' following caucus reshuffle snub

1 NEWS reporter Katie Bradford said a handful of older National ex-Ministers may resign soon.

South African fans making Sonny Bill Williams masks

Opinion: Warner v de Kock spat exposes Australian sledging hypocrisy... again

For years, the Australian cricketers have been happy to dish out abuse, but can't handle it coming back.

00:23
The storm has been downgraded from a category four to category two since it ripped a path of destruction through Vanuatu last week.

'A pretty unsettled start to the week' - North Island prepares for Cyclone Hola barrage to hit around midday

Heavy rain and strong wind warnings are in place for Northland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

02:16
A new study suggests there's a simple way to remedy the poor statistics on Far North kids' teeth.

Northland children have the most rotten teeth in the country

A new study suggests there's a simple way to remedy the poor statistics on Far North kids' teeth.



 
