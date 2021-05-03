Travel bubble reopens between Western Australia and NZ following weekend Covid cluster

Travel between Western Australia and New Zealand can resume today.
The Ministry of Health grounded all flights from the state on Saturday night after a security guard at a managed isolation facility and his two housemates tested positive for Covid-19.
No new community cases have been reported, and the risk to public health in New Zealand is now considered low.
But anyone who visited a location of interest cannot travel here within fourteen days of exposure.
Around 750 passengers who travelled either directly or indirectly between Western Australia and New Zealand between 27 April and 1 May were being contacted yesterday by the Ministry of Health’s contact tracing team.