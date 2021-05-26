Travel bubble pause with Victoria extended

The pause on quarantine-free travel with Victoria has been extended, as the state's lockdown is likely to be lengthened after 13 new community cases were recorded.

Passenger at airport - stock image. Source: istock.com

The travel bubble pause from Victoria and New South Wales will be reviewed again on Wednesday this week.

New Zealand paused the bubble for a third time last week, initially for four days from Friday.

It had only been open for less than two weeks, after opening up after its second pause.

Victoria records 13 new community cases of Covid-19

In that timeframe, six people arrived in New Zealand who had been in locations of interest in Melbourne, with another 15 from Queensland identified as having been in a location of interest.

Seventeen of those have returned negative initial Covid-19 tests and the other four are awaiting results.

The bubble with NSW remains closed and unlikely to open in the near future as 98 new community cases were recorded in the state today. Twenty of those had been in the community while infectious. The only travellers from NSW that can return must go through 14 days of MIQ.

The Ministry of Health says the travel bubble with Queensland will remain in place. However, it is now monitoring the situation in South Australia, following a new case of Covid-19 today reported in the community.

Pauses with Victoria:

Paused July 16 - onwards

Paused June 26 - Lifted July 5