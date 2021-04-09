TODAY |

Travel ban from India to New Zealand set to begin today

Source:  1 NEWS

From this afternoon, travellers, including New Zealand citizens, will be banned from entering the country from India for more than two weeks.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There are New Zealanders in India who had booked to come home from India in the coming weeks. Source: 1 NEWS

Due to surging numbers of Covid-19 cases in the Asian country and a spike in arrivals from India with the illness, Jacinda Ardern last week announced the temporary measure.

The ban comes into force from 4pm on April 11 - today.  

"This temporary suspension will remain in place until 28th of April," the Prime Minister said Thursday.

read more
Temporary halt on travellers from India after increase of returnees with Covid-19 - Ardern

It is the first time officials have suspended travel for New Zealand citizens or residents attempting to return; a move the Government continually distanced itself from previously throughout the pandemic.

The Human Rights Commission wants the Government to justify temporarily stopping people arriving home from India.

"While a public health emergency is a justification for limits to be placed on the free movement of people, any limitation on the rights of New Zealanders to return home must be clearly justified by the government in accordance with its domestic and international human rights obligations," Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt told RNZ yesterday.

The commission could not assess whether the ban was lawful, unless the government was transparent about its decision, he added.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The temporary suspension will be in place from April 11 to April 28 as the number of cases being imported has spiked in recent weeks. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Travel
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Prince Harry to return for grandfather's funeral as Meghan stays in US
2
‘I hardly left my bedroom for three months' - Top business executive Theresa Gattung on burnout
3
Thousands shaken in late night earthquake near Wellington
4
Date set for Prince Philip's private funeral
5
Kiwi laundry drying methods challenged by American social media influencer
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:29

‘I hardly left my bedroom for three months' - Top business executive Theresa Gattung on burnout
00:32

Temporary India travel ban is not racist, Jacinda Ardern tells Q+A

07:32

Prince Philip's death a 'hugely significant loss' for NZ, says Jacinda Ardern
02:11

Health Ministry's handling of vaccines rollout 'shambolic' - rest home boss