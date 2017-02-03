Travel ban discussed as Bill English and President Trump talk over the phone

Prime Minister Bill English has spoken with US President Donald Trump this morning, discussing a number of issues.

A spokesperson from the Prime Minister's office confirmed the call and told 1 NEWS the two leaders talked about trade, security and defence relationships.

"The President and Prime Minister noted their respective positions on the recent US Executive Order on immigration on that country," said the spokesperson.

Mr English, who is a former long-serving finance minister, earlier said he was not nervous about the call even though Mr Trump's call to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was controversial.

Associated Press reports Mr Trump was scheduled to speak with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko overnight.

He lined up calls with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Mr English today.

It's the second weekend Mr Trump will spend in conversations with world leaders.

Mr English has a busy schedule of events today for the Waitangi Day public holiday.

Waitangi Day commemorates the first signing of New Zealand's founding document, the Treaty of Waitangi, in 1840.

Mr English also thanked Mr Trump for the support US offered after the Kaikoura earthquake during their phone call.



Last year Mr English went on board the USS Sampson to personally thank the crew for helping with the recovery from the magnitude 7.8 quake in Kaikoura.

The Sampson was the first US Navy ship to visit New Zealand in 30 years.