When to travel to avoid the traffic jams these holidays

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) has updated its estimates of when holiday traffic will be busiest on each major road.

A domestic tourist (file picture) Source: istock.com

With fewer people travelling overseas due to Covid-19 restrictions, NZTA says road could be much busier than usual, and they are urging motorists to plan their journeys to avoid congestion.

"There will be some delays, and we all need to factor that into our plans," NZTA Director of Regional Relationships Steve Mutton said.

"Trying to 'make up lost time' by speeding and unsafe overtaking puts everyone using the road at risk.

"Speed is a factor in every crash - even when it isn't the direct cause, it can be the difference between someone walking away unharmed or being seriously injured or even killed.

"For everyone’s safety, please slow down."