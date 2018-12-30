TODAY |

Trapped elderly man cut free from car after crashing into pohutukawa tree on Auckland waterfront

An man in his eighties had to be cut free from his car this morning after crashing into a tree in Auckland.

The man, who was driving with an elderly woman passenger in the car, crashed into a pohutukawa tree on Tamaki Drive, and while the woman was able to get herself out of the damaged car, the man was trapped.

The accident happened around 11am and it's believed the man suffered a medical event which led to him going off the road.

An Auckland Rescue Helicopter spokesperson told 1 NEWS the man was unable to extricate himself from the vehicle and had suffered multiple injuries, leaving him in a serious condition.

Fire and Emergency NZ services on scene cut the car to help get the man out before he was transported by ambulance to Auckland City Hospital.

Fire and Emergency NZ crew work to cut an elderly man free from his car after a crash on Auckland's Tamaki Drive. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust
