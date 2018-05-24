 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Transport Minister Phil Twyford fined $500 for using his phone on a plane

Breaking
share

Source:

1 NEWS

Transport Minister Phil Twyford has been given a $500 fine for using his cell phone to make a call as the plane he was on was getting ready to take off.

The National MP brought the Transport Minister's indiscretion to the attention of the House after someone told her about his call.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Civil Aviation Authority said today in a statement that while the call in May this year did not put anyone directly in danger, it still contravened CAA rules.

Under the rules, no one can use their phone's transmitting functions on a plane because it can interfere with radio frequencies in use by the plane.

"It's imperative that passengers comply with Civil Aviation Rules and follow the instructions of cabin crew at all times," CAA Director Graeme Harris said.

Mr Twyford offered his resignation over the incident and apologised, saying he knew he had made a mistake.

"I recognise that I made the call when I shouldn’t have," Phil Twyford said.

"This is inappropriate for anyone, but particularly inappropriate for me as Transport Minister.

"I have apologised to the Prime Minister and offered my resignation as Transport Minister.

"She has declined my offer but chosen to transfer my responsibility for the Civil Aviation Authority to Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter.

The matter was brought up by National Party MP Judith Collins.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:32
1
An ‘all-star’ team of eighteen divers entered the caves this afternoon as the boys and their families were notified of the development.

Thai cave rescue - as it happened: Four boys wearing face masks scramble to safety as rescue mission put on hold


2
An active front will bring rain and strong winds to much of the country today.

Rain, wind, hail and tornadoes possible today as strong westerly flow affects country

00:51
3
The journey for even the most able of the trapped Thai boys is expected to take six hours.

Watch: Schoolboys' perilous Thai cave 4km escape route explained in graphics


00:17
4
Two people were arrested after the incident.

Stolen car driven the wrong way up Auckland highway, smashes into innocent bystanders

5
Queenstown (file picture).

House in Queenstown's first special housing area sells for $890k

01:07
The National MP brought the Transport Minister's indiscretion to the attention of the House after someone told her about his call.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford fined $500 for using his phone on a plane

Mr Twyford offered his resignation over the incident and apologised, saying he knew he had made a mistake.

00:51
The journey for even the most able of the trapped Thai boys is expected to take six hours.

Watch: Schoolboys' perilous Thai cave 4km escape route explained in graphics

The journey for even the most able of the remaining eight trapped boys is expected to take six hours.

03:16
Officials say the mission is running smoothly.

Watch: Dramatic video shows boy rescued from Thai cave whisked on to helicopter after emerging back to earth's surface

The rescue operation which will involve divers escorting those remaining out is set to resume later this afternoon.

In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. The local governor in charge of the mission to rescue them said Saturday that cooperating weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created appropriate conditions for evacuation, but that they won't last if it rains again. (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

What are the Thai cave rescue divers up against as push to pluck remaining boys and coach from underground looms?

From thick mud to deep dives amid swirling currents, those trying to save the trapped football team have their work cut out for them.

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 8: Onlookers watch and cheer as ambulances deliver boys rescued from a cave in northern Thailand to hospital in Chiang Rai after they were transported by helicopters on July 8, 2018 in Chiangrai, Thailand. Divers began an effort to pull the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning after they were found alive in the cave at northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

Four boys freed, eight to go - the ongoing Thai cave rescue operation in pictures

Here is a snapshot of the huge logistic initiative to bring out the 12 schoolboys and their coach stuck 3km into a cave in Mae Sai district.