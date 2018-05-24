Transport Minister Phil Twyford fined $500 for using his phone on a plane

Transport Minister Phil Twyford has been given a $500 fine for using his cell phone to make a call as the plane he was on was getting ready to take off.

The Civil Aviation Authority said today in a statement that while the call in May this year did not put anyone directly in danger, it still contravened CAA rules.

Under the rules, no one can use their phone's transmitting functions on a plane because it can interfere with radio frequencies in use by the plane.

"It's imperative that passengers comply with Civil Aviation Rules and follow the instructions of cabin crew at all times," CAA Director Graeme Harris said.

Mr Twyford offered his resignation over the incident and apologised, saying he knew he had made a mistake.

"I recognise that I made the call when I shouldn’t have," Phil Twyford said.

"This is inappropriate for anyone, but particularly inappropriate for me as Transport Minister.

"I have apologised to the Prime Minister and offered my resignation as Transport Minister.

"She has declined my offer but chosen to transfer my responsibility for the Civil Aviation Authority to Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter.