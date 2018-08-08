 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Transport Minister orders investigation after three bus crashes in two weeks

1 NEWS | rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Transport
Accidents

Three bus crashes in less than two weeks has prompted the Government to instruct transport officials to investigate.

Taranaki driver Allan Campbell died in the latest crash yesterday.

The school bus he was driving veered off State Highway Three near Inglewood and ploughed down a bank, injuring 13 high school students on board.

It's unclear whether the 69 year-old suffered a medical event. 

It follows crashes in Manawatū last week and a fatal on the Turoa ski field access road a fortnight ago.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford says he wants transport officials to tell him "whether or not the Certificate of Fitness testing has been implemented with sufficient rigour.

"And secondly I want them to look at all three cases and see whether there are any common elements that we can learn from."

The students involved in yesterday's crash are reportedly all recovering well.

The Transport Agency said SH3 at Inglewood was closed this afternoon while the the bus, a Mitsubishi Fuso, was removed, but the road has since reopened. 

Managing director of bus company Tranzit, Paul Snelgrove, confirmed the make and model of the bus to RNZ, and said it was not due for a service until next year.

It was the same make of the bus that rolled near the Turoa skifield last month killing 11-year-old Hannah Francis, and last week a bus of the same make crashed in Manawatū carrying 19 people.

Mr Snelgrove said he had spent time with Mr Campbell's widow and family this morning.

Mr Campbell had been driving with Tranzit since 2011 and had been driving the school route for the past nine months.

Mr Snelgrove said his staff were devastated by the death.

"Pretty traumatic time for our team in Taranaki because we have an incredibly close-knit team within our Tranzit companies."

"You walk out your door, you expect to come home at night don't you," he said.

Mr Snelgrove said the Taranaki Tranzit community was small, and all the drivers knew each other well.

It was too early to tell what happened and police were investigating, he said.

The Transport Agency said there was a temporary speed restriction of 50km/h after yesterday's crash.

The cordon near the scene of the school bus crash in Taranaki. Source: rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Transport
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

2

New Zealand woman dies after jumping from bridge in Canada
3

'Disgusting': Pasifika man felt racially profiled while viewing property in Auckland's Herne Bay
4

Strong 6.2 magnitude aftershock rocks Indonesian island of Lombok, days after massive quake left over 100 dead
5

John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern's handling of potential economic downturn has been ordinary
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

New Zealand woman dies after jumping from bridge in Canada
02:03
The University remains at odds with police over claims of security concerns and threats of violence.

Free speech group calls for donations to pursue legal action against Massey Uni over cancelled Brash speech
Wally Haumaha appointed Deputy Commissioner

Three women working at police headquarters say they left after alleged bullying by Wally Haumaha

00:40

'No dam! Can the dam!' - hundreds protest Waimea Community Dam $126m budget blowout

John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern's handling of potential economic downturn has been ordinary

John Armstrong
Columnist
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Economy
Politics
John Armstrong

And so begins what might prove to be perhaps the ultimate test of Jacinda Ardern’s credentials as Prime Minister.

And no, we are not talking about the multi-tasking required in having a baby on board in the Beehive.

During her nine month-plus tenure as the country’s leader, Ardern has exhibited a confidence, sure-footedness and decisiveness which has been second to none when it has come to her handling of the multitude of always tricky matters which end up on the prime minister’s desk for resolution.

She has mastered the complexities, complications and compromises that are part and parcel of running a three-party governing arrangement.

She has done the seemingly impossible in taming Winston Peters, transforming him from adversary to ally.

If all that was not tough enough, she may now be facing what might qualify as the hardest challenge of all - keeping a government alive when the economy looks like it might be on the slide.

Until now, the economic growth which had continued unabated regardless of last year’s change of government meant her ability to talk matters financial garnered little attention.

The collapse in business confidence has changed all that. All of a sudden she has found herself on the defensive. All of a sudden she appears vulnerable in an area of policy where Labour has always been open to the charge that National does a better job. 

All of a sudden she sounds rather ordinary.

That was evident in her rather pedestrian and less than convincing responses to questions during her weekly post-Cabinet press conference on Monday.

Not surprisingly, the assembled media greeted her return from six weeks of maternity leave by focussing on the alarming increase in economic gloom - now at levels not witnessed since the global financial crisis of a decade ago. The journos wanted to know what she intended doing to remedy it.

That was an invitation to treat the near unanimous trend displayed by the host of surveys which regularly gauge the mood of entrepreneurs both major and minor at face value. It would have amounted to an acknowledgement the collapse in confidence was a “crisis”.

That would have left her being deluged with ridicule by the Opposition which has delighted in at last finding some bad news to throw at the Government.

Furthermore, were the Prime Minister to give even the slightest hint in public that she thinks things are at crisis point, that would risk setting a self-fulfilling prophecy in motion.

Ardern would likely have also drawn a lesson from Labour’s previous experience of a “winter of discontent” during the early life of Helen Clark’s government.

That example of extreme unhappiness on the part of business saw the commercial sector focus on blocking Labour’s legislation replacing the much-hated Employment Contract Act which was the legacy of the previous National government.

The National Party leader says the Government is in "complete denial" over the state of the economy. Source: Parliament TV

Once Labour’s alternative measure had become law, the anger dissipated. It had nowhere else to go. There was no longer a crisis. 

Labour’s view that the current fuss over business confidence is being likewise overdramatised and its hope that it will fade away looks like being more than a touch optimistic.

What business hates is uncertainty. The Labour part of the current governing coalition keeps piling policy uncertainty on policy uncertainty in areas which are of crucial import to commerce, be it the possibility of major changes to the tax system or the overhauling of industrial relations law.

Labour would argue that the plethora of working groups and taskforces which have been established to review the efficacy of current policy in just about every field of government activity is necessary to ensure there is adequate public consultation and that the recommendations for change are backed by solid and sound analysis. And - though you will never hear Labour ministers saying as much - that they dovetail with their party’s ideology.

What you will continue to hear is Ardern peddling the line that the “perceptions” of the business world which were measured by the confidence surveys are out of line with the “reality” of the robustness of economic fundamentals.

In other words, the ongoing measures of gloom simply do not square with the long-established and highly reliable “markers” of the true health of the economy. Those dials are all pointing in the right direction.

Ardern has completely missed the point, however. The slump in business confidence might seem inexplicable and illogical in the context of the current rosy state of the economy. The argument has long moved on, however.

The so-called perceptions which Ardern dismisses out of hand matter very much to investors assessing the wisdom of committing capital to long-term projects.

Caution is likely to become the watchword in an environment of increasingly rampant negativity.

Ardern and her colleagues should be afraid, very afraid.

The slump in economic optimism is now a crisis bigger than all the problems combined which have confronted them in recent months.

It is no longer a question of whether the residential property is cooling. It is a matter of by how much and for how long.

Likewise only a fool would put money on Fletcher Building and Ebert Construction being the only high-profile victims of the Wild West which is New Zealand’s commercial building sector. 

The sharemarket is overdue for a major “correction”. The chill wind of technology-induced change in shopping habits has long been buffeting the High Street. The retail sector is in no condition to entertain a crash in consumer confidence.

Ardern’s Government cannot be be blamed for many of the factors responsible for drop in confidence, be it the potential outbreak of a trade war or the shambolic state of the construction sector.

But Labour will get blamed if it does nothing to help lift the gloom.

Labour has instead taken the Rip van Winkle option. It thought that its first Budget since its return to power would be regarded as fiscally responsible enough to appease the party’s critics in the corporate world.

National leader Simon Bridges said the results were “not some kind of airy-fairy thing, it has a real effect on the economy and jobs over time”. Source: Breakfast

Not so. Silencing the chorus of doomsayers will more than likely require a sacrifice which is of sufficient symbolic potency to persuade them that the Government does not have its head in the sand and is acutely aware of the repercussions should business confidence crash through the floor.

The obvious candidate for such shelving is the Jim Bolger-chaired working group on fair pay agreements - the first step in a potential return towards industry-wide collective bargaining through the setting of minimum standards for pay and conditions across an industry or occupation. 

Ditching that policy would raise the ire of trade unions affiliated to the Labour Party.

But so be it. Doing nothing might end up requiring further and even bigger and more politically-sensitive sacrifices down the track. 

Ardern might beg to differ, but doing nothing is not an option. 

Current circumstances demand that she rekindle some of her political magic in an economic context and that she stop her Nero-like playing of the fiddle while her Government risks being burnt - and badly so.

The Prime Minister believes New Zealand is well placed among its global counterparts in terms of the economy. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Economy
Politics
John Armstrong
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Hobson's Pledge is described as being out of touch and shows that Don Brash is searching for something to do.

Watch live as Don Brash speaks at free speech debate at Auckland University

Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya calls himself 'the black Kiwi, the real All Black' - wants title fight with Aussie Robert Whitaker

John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern's handling of potential economic downturn has been ordinary

Government sets goal to have a million Kiwis speaking basic Te Reo Māori by 2040

Man who complained to Massey University about Don Brash speaking says he's now been 'threatened'

Auckland man found guilty of stomping pensioner to death after getting ripped off in drug deal

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

Gabriel Yad-Elohim has been found guilty of stomping a pensioner to death after he got ripped off in a drug deal.

Today, a jury found him guilty of murdering Michael Mulholland, 69, in the Auckland suburb of Western Springs in September last year.

He stared straight ahead with a blank look on his face as the unanimous verdict was returned.

The Crown said Yad-Elohim was trying to get drugs but got ripped off in the deal and stomped and struck Mr Mulholland 91 times.

Prosecutor Kirsten Lummis said he reacted angrily when he was ripped off in a drug deal.

"He knew it was going to put Mr Mulholland in hospital for a long time, he spoke about months. He knew he wasn't going to get up, miraculously, after he left the stairwell. He intended to put him out of action, to make sure that when he left that stairwell, Mr Mulholland couldn't retaliate."

She said Yad-Elohim had been after methamphetamine but lost his $200 after giving his money to a woman who ran off.

"The motivation was revenge, retribution - not divine retribution - simple retribution."

She said the district health board's mental health unit, Te Whetu Tawera, was not on trial. The clinical director explained that the unit was full and in his mind, Yad-Elohim was not psychotic at the time, she said.

Forensic opinions and hindsight suggests that was unlikely to be correct, she said.

"It is a very sad indictment on our community that we have just the 56 beds available for acute mental health and that, it would seem, sometimes doesn't appear to be enough but that is not what this trial is about. It's about what happened in that stairwell.

"The actions of Yad-Elohim in that stairwell when he kicked and stomped Mr Mulholland to death."

She said it was significant that after the attack, Yad-Elohim went to Karangahape Road to get his fix of methamphetamine.

"Truth really is often stranger than fiction. Crazy? Odd? Misguided? Yes. But legally legally insane? The Crown says: 'No'."

In her closing address, Yad-Elohim's lawyer Annabel Cresswell said her client had only been released from Te Whetu Tawera, three days before the killing.

"You might well think he was still suffering from severe psychosis at this point but Te Whetu Tawera don't appear to want to take any responsibility for that release."

Ms Cresswell said he was hearing voices shortly before kicking and stomping Mr Mulholland to death and, possibly, even during the ordeal.

"Half-way through beating the victim who was clearly unconscious and barely alive, he thought the victim had spoken to him, so he returned and kicked the victim some more."

She said Yad-Elohim was still hearing voices the following day when he was arrested by the police and taken for an interview, recorded on DVD.

"Throughout this interview he raised his glass, or his cup of water, to non-apparent stimuli in the corner of the interviewing room and later had a long conversation with a spirit of the victim, talking about God, Nirvana and how: 'This is what you wanted'."

Ms Cresswell said her client had a disease of the mind and could not know right from wrong.

She said her client has remained unwell and believed God had his back, the future was predetermined, and that the 12 jurors represented the 12 tribes of Israel.

Yad-Elohim has been remanded to the Mason Clinic and will be sentenced in September next year.

Gabriel Yad-Elohim, 29, has been charged with the murder of Michael Mulholland in Western Springs. Source: rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice