Transport delays expected in Auckland as rail staff's industrial action continues

Traffic is expected to be at its worst today as Auckland's train strike continues.
Rail staff are taking industrial action over a decision by network operators to cut staff.
NZTA says because Tuesday has the busiest morning peak, drivers need to expect delays.
Rush hour train services will be running every 20 minutes instead of every 10 for the next three weeks.
