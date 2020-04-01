TODAY |

Transport construction contractors to get advance payments to speed up coronavirus recovery

Transport construction industry contractors will receive advance payments so the industry is ready to quickly continue building projects, which will be key to the Covid-19 economic recovery, Transport Minister Phil Twyford announced today.

Retaining the workforce required to build the pipeline of infrastructure projects is critical to our recovery, Mr Twyford said.

“The decision to bring payments forward will provide financial relief through the four-week lockdown period to enable suppliers to retain their workforces, ensuring they can quickly re-start work and be in a strong position to respond to any future Government infrastructure packages,” Mr Twyford said.

“While we’ve put the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders first by going hard and early with our response to the pandemic, we are also planning for the post-lockdown economy.

“Making sure we can build more critical infrastructure as soon as possible will help stimulate the economy and help New Zealand make up its infrastructure deficit.

“The Transport Agency is also continuing planning and design work so that more projects are ready to move to construction as soon as works can resume.”

