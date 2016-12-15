 

Transport, construction companies form alliance to rebuild Kaikoura coastal route

Transport and construction companies have come together to establish an alliance to help repair State Highway 1 and the rail line north and south of Kaikoura, following last month's 7.8 quake. 

Transport Minister Simon Bridges announced the alliance today, known as the North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure Recovery. 

The Govt will spend up to $2b on restoring SH1 and the rail line decimated by the November earthquake.
The alliance is made up on NZ Transport Agency, KiwiRail, Fulton Hogan, Downer, Higgins and HEB Construction.

"These organisations have been heavily involved in the emergency response to date and will be able to keep momentum to help Kaikoura and North Canterbury to recover as quickly as possible," Mr Bridges said in a press release. 

"With access restored to the alternate route and on State Highway 1 to the south already we're making great progress, however other parts of the network have been significantly damaged and there's a massive repair job ahead."

Work will mainly focus on rail and road network reinstatement between Oaro and the Clarence River, as well as managing the State Highway Corrider between Picton and Christchurch via Murchison and Lewis Pass. 

It is being led by Duncan Gibb, who was with the Stronger Christchurch Infrastructure Rebuild Team. 

The announcement comes as Mr Bridges also declared State Highway 1 south of Kaikoura will be open to all traffic between 6am and 8pm. 

The route has been shut since last month's earthquake, due to slips and damage to the road.

One part of the road remains single-lane and will be controlled by traffic signals.

