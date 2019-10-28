Transport Agency calls for patience as holiday traffic builds up

The New Zealand Transport Agency is asking motorists to be patient as people return home after the long weekend.

Traffic is heavy in both directions on State Highway 1 through Auckland, and a breakdown is blocking part of the Southern Motorway near Takanini, leaving cars bumper to bumper.

North of Wellington, traffic is congested heading south between Manakau to Otaki.

There have been few serious disruptions on the road this weekend.

One person has died on the roads - a motorcyclist who crashed near Opunake in Taranaki on Sunday afternoon.