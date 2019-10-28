TODAY |

Transport Agency calls for patience as holiday traffic builds up

More From
New Zealand
Transport

The New Zealand Transport Agency is asking motorists to be patient as people return home after the long weekend.

Traffic is heavy in both directions on State Highway 1 through Auckland, and a breakdown is blocking part of the Southern Motorway near Takanini, leaving cars bumper to bumper.

North of Wellington, traffic is congested heading south between Manakau to Otaki.

There have been few serious disruptions on the road this weekend.

One person has died on the roads - a motorcyclist who crashed near Opunake in Taranaki on Sunday afternoon.

Last year five people died over Labour Weekend, while the death toll was six in 2017.

Auckland motorway (file picture). Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
2
'It's quite a disrespectful question' – Steve Hansen snaps at reporter after captain quizzed about All Blacks' hunger
3
Emotional Aaron Smith says All Blacks changing room 'like a funeral' after loss
4
Hansen hints All Blacks like Ioane and Crotty, not used since early RWC stages, could feature in bronze match
5
'You never actually beat them' - Eddie Jones still full of praise for All Blacks after England's semi-final win
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Manager resigns at troubled women's refuge in Dunedin
03:30

New police recruitment video tells emotional stories of officers' tattoos

TVNZ’s OnDemand ranks as NZ's most-used streaming service, according to new survey

Wellington Railway Station returns to service after evacuation over 'possible threat'