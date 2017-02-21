 

Transparency of Transport Ministry called into question after fraudster employee's dealings kept quiet

Ryan Boswell 

1 NEWS Reporter

The Ministry of Transport is still facing questions about its employment processes after a staffer was sent to jail for fraud.

Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.
Source: 1 NEWS

Joanne Harrison pleaded guilty to defrauding the Ministry of $726,000 and was yesterday sent to jail for three and a half years.

The Manukau District Court heard that Harrison used fictitious invoices made out to three different entities, which had bank accounts in her name.

Judge Sanjay Patel says the 50-year-old spent the money on personal credit cards and a Kiwibank home loan.

It was also revealed that Harrison had been found guilty of fraud in 2007.

Labour MP Sue Moroney wants to know what background checks were done by the Ministry of Transport before Harrison was first hired in 2011 and then promoted in 2013.

"The recruitment processes are incredibly important when it comes to public money and they need to be thorough."

Ms Moroney says she wants to know why it took four months before the Ministry spoke publicly about the case, and only after questions were raised by 1 NEWS.

Harrison fled to Canada but eventually returned to Auckland where she was arrested and charged.

It's really important when fraud is involved that it is made public as soon as possible"
Sue Moroney, Labour MP

"What I've learnt through the exercise is that it's really important when fraud is involved that it is made public as soon as possible," Ms Moroney says.

The Ministry of Transport would not talk about the issues raised, saying the review of its recruitment process and the matter was ongoing.

New documents obtained by 1 NEWS under the Official Information Act show that Harrison had an annual budget of $800,000, and could spend $100,000 on a single item without needing sign off.

In her first year as a general manager her budget was blown by $100,000.

In a statement, Ministry Chief Executive Peter Mersi says he's "pleased" Harrison was "held to account".

"Joanne Harrison's sentence reflects the seriousness of her offending," says Mr Mersi.

Joanne Harrison's sentence reflects the seriousness of her offending"
Peter Mersi, Transport Ministry CEO

"Joanne operated a sophisticated deception, where she abused her trusted senior position at taxpayers' expense." 

Martin Matthews used to be the Ministry of Transport's Chief Executive but is now the Auditor General.

He hired Joanne Harrison and says it was his "own investigations that uncovered the fraud".

Mr Matthews spoke to 1 NEWS "to demonstrate that fraud and corruption will not be tolerated in the New Zealand public sector".

He would not talk about the recruitment process saying it was now for the ministry to talk about, but he defended the decision not to comment on the case for four months.

"It was important to carry out careful and detailed investigations into the actions she'd taken and also I had responsibilities to ensure under employment law that acted in a proper way," Mr Matthews says.

Ryan Boswell

Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

