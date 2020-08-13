Trans-Tasman travel bubble update set for 1.30pm today

The Covid-19 update today on the trans-Tasman bubble situation will be held at 1.30pm, with the Prime Minister speaking to media as the outbreak in Australia worsens.

Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield - File. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after a mid-week caucus meeting was held yesterday afternoon, amid the Covid crisis in Australia.

Whether New Zealand's bubble needed to be paused with the whole of Australia was considered. It is already closed off to three states, NSW, SA and Victoria.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be joined by Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

The press conference will be lived stream here on 1news.co.nz and of Facebook

Yesterday, Jacinda Ardern's office told 1 NEWS the virtual meeting had been planned for several days. Cabinet generally meets on Mondays, or in exceptional circumstances, but not usually in the middle of a week when Parliament is not sitting.

It comes after Covid cases continue to climb in NSW, despite the state having been in lockdown for weeks.

NSW yesterday reported 124 new community cases of Covid-19, the highest daily number since the outbreak began in Sydney in mid-June.