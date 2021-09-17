TODAY |

Trans-Tasman travel bubble pause extended for further eight weeks - Robertson

The trans-Tasman travel bubble has been paused for a further eight weeks, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced on Friday.

The Deputy PM said the pause was due to expire on September 24, but has now been extended. Source: 1 NEWS

The bubble pause was due to expire on Friday, September 24.

"Cabinet has agreed to extend this pause for a further eight weeks and this will be reviewed again in mid to late November," he told reporters during a press conference providing the daily Covid-19 case update.

"We're announcing this today so that people in Australia can take part in the MIQ room release on Monday and have the opportunity to access the first tranche of around 3000 rooms."

Flights from Australia will be available in October and November, he said.

In a statement, the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment told 1News the agency is "working very quickly to give people in Australia some certainty around MIQ voucher availability and flight schedules over the coming months".

A third managed red flight from Australia to New Zealand has also been planned for those in "emergency situations", Robertson said.

It follows two earlier red flights allowing New Zealanders to return from Australia on September 5 and 15.

The cost for the flight and their stay in MIQ must be covered by the traveller, Robertson said.

A pre-departure Covid-19 test will also be required from an accredited laboratory within 72 hours of travel.

The bubble has been suspended since July 23. 

