Trans-Tasman travel bubble decision expected today

A decision about the status of the trans-Tasman bubble is expected today as Australia’s Covid-19 situation worsens.

Planes at Auckland Airport (file picture). Source: istock.com

Yesterday, Cabinet met virtually to consider whether New Zealand's bubble needs to be paused to the whole of Australia. It is already closed off to three states: NSW, South Australia and Victoria.

That meeting finished last night, and the outcome of those discussions will be announced today.

It comes after cases continue to climb in NSW, despite the state having been in lockdown for weeks. The state recorded 124 locally-acquired Covid-19 cases yesterday, the highest figure yet in the current outbreak.

Victoria recorded 26 new local Covid-19 cases, all linked to the current outbreak.

Meanwhile, South Australia’s Covid-19 cluster grew from six to 12 yesterday.

After months of criticism, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison apologised for the country's sluggish vaccine rollout.

“I'm sorry that we haven't been able to achieve the marks that we had hoped for at the beginning of this year. Of course I am,” he said yesterday.