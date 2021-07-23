TODAY |

Trans-Tasman travel bubble decision expected today

Source:  1 NEWS

A decision about the status of the trans-Tasman bubble is expected today as Australia’s Covid-19 situation worsens. 

Planes at Auckland Airport (file picture). Source: istock.com

Yesterday, Cabinet met virtually to consider whether New Zealand's bubble needs to be paused to the whole of Australia. It is already closed off to three states: NSW, South Australia and Victoria. 

That meeting finished last night, and the outcome of those discussions will be announced today. 

It comes after cases continue to climb in NSW, despite the state having been in lockdown for weeks. The state recorded 124 locally-acquired Covid-19 cases yesterday, the highest figure yet in the current outbreak. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

With Covid outbreaks in a number of Australian states, there’s a possibility of an extended pause. Source: Breakfast

Victoria recorded 26 new local Covid-19 cases, all linked to the current outbreak. 

Meanwhile, South Australia’s Covid-19 cluster grew from six to 12 yesterday. 

After months of criticism, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison apologised for the country's sluggish vaccine rollout.

“I'm sorry that we haven't been able to achieve the marks that we had hoped for at the beginning of this year. Of course I am,” he said yesterday.

Quarantine-free travel bubble pauses between New Zealand and NSW, Victoria and South Australia were extended into next week on Wednesday.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Final look inside Picton aquarium before doors close
2
Unions calls for sick leave to be available from day one of employment
3
Police appeal for help locating dangerous Auckland man
4
Man with Covid disguises himself as wife on flight
5
OlyWhites win first-ever Olympic game with VAR-assisted Wood winner
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Virus free crew from Mattina to isolate on land

China pushes back as WHO probes Covid origins

Man with Covid disguises himself as wife on flight
00:30

Stranded orca calf Toa moved back into sea pen