'Trampled' nurses head back to negotiation table, threatening further strikes

A New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) delegate says medical professionals have been "trampled over the years", but that "enough is enough" as they head back to the negotiation table.

Mediation for fair pay and better staffing resumes today between nurses and district health boards.

If an agreement is not met, nurses will again be striking. They have two 24-hour and one eight-hour strike planned.

Nurses are fighting for a 17 per cent pay increase, having declined the latest offer of 1.38 per cent.

They also want better staffing levels, with many medical professionals working long, hard days with few resources.

"Our nurses are so tired, they are so burnt out," NZNO delegate Diane McCulloch this morning told Breakfast.

"Listening to all their stories, they are feeling as if they are in an abyss and this abyss has become deeper and deeper and their voices are out in the wilderness and they are shouting 'help, help' but nobody seems to be listening.

"Their voices are coming back with the resounding echo of their own voice and this is not good for our health system."

She said nurses were unable to care for Kiwis properly because of the lack of support and resources.

"There's no room, there's no beds in the [emergency department] ward and nurses are stressed. It is a dire situation for our healthcare," McCulloch said.

"We want to care for our patients in the best way that we can because that is why we've entered the nursing workforce. It's not only for our livelihoods but because we are a caring profession."

McCulloch said the conditions they're working under now "are not cutting it" and "we feel undervalued totally".

"We are standing, this is one time we are not giving up because we have been trampled over the years and we have taken and taken and enough is enough. We've had it now. We cannot go on in this vein."

At midday today, 140 delegates from district health boards around the country are coming together on a Zoom call to discuss an offer. They will decide if they will take the offer to its members.

"If members do not accept this offer then we will be striking," McCulloch said.

According to the NZNO, the strikes will take place on July 29/30 for 24 hours, August 19 for 8 hours and September 9/10 for 24 hours.

"It's not any nurses dream to ever go on a strike because it affects the whole health system, and this is our last resort," McCulloch said.

DHBs spokesperson Dale Oliff on July 6 said DHBs spent two days with the NZNO and an independent mediator the week before.

She said they believe a deal can be reached before the strikes.

“We’re continuing to work on a range of options and will be working with the union again ... to progress those discussions before the DHB and NZNO bargaining teams get back together with the mediator next week.

