Trampers, families stranded by swollen river in Tararua Ranges have walked out safe and well

The four trampers reported as overdue in the Tararua Ranges have successfully made their own way out and made contact with police shortly before midday.

They had been held up by the weather conditions in the area and are all safe and well.

Police have also been advised that the people stuck due to a swollen river in the Rimutaka Forest Park have this morning walked out of the park via the Ngataonga Track.

1 NEWS' Sam Kelway has the latest from the "miserable conditions" in at Whakapapa.
They are also all safe and well.

After being told yesterday afternoon the families were trapped, police spoke with the park's Department of Conservation caretaker, who guided some members of the families out by an alternative walking track.

