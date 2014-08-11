 

Trampers, families stranded by swollen river in Tararua Ranges

Four families and a group of experienced trampers have been separately cut off by the lower North Island's wild weather overnight.

Police are set to check on the trapped families this morning after they spent the night in the Rimutaka Forest Park when a river flooding the park's road stopped them from driving out the day before.

After being told yesterday afternoon the families were trapped, police spoke with the park's Department of Conservation caretaker, who guided some members of the families out by an alternative walking track.

Other family members chose to spend a cold night with with the group's cars, a police spokeswoman said.

They remained in mobile phone range with police, she said.

A group of experienced trampers in the Tararua Ranges are also suspected of having been cut off by a swollen river overnight, the spokeswoman said.

She said the party had planned to spend Wednesday night in the Cattle Ridge Hut and walk out of the ranges by lunchtime on Thursday but failed to do so.

Searchers could not reach the party before nightfall because of a swollen river blocking the way.

However, police are not yet concerned for the trampers' safety because they had warm clothes, food and had not activated a personal locator beacon.

The spokeswoman said police suspected the party was waiting for the river's level to drop.

