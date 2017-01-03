Trampers embarking on central North Island adventures warned to leave the high heels and jandals at home

Forecasts of unprecedented visitor numbers for the central North Island this summer have safety advocates warning tourists to better prepare for taking on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing.

It's been a busy season for search and rescue volunteers in the Central Plateau already, with two trampers rescued from Mt Ruapehu in early December and an injured tramper rescued from Tongariro on New Year's Eve.

Mountain Safety Council figures show the central North Island has 4.7 times the national average for tramping injuries, and 10.5 times the average for search and rescues.

The council's chief executive Mike Daisley told 1 NEWS people frequently head out to walk the popular Tongariro Alpine Crossing under prepared.

"They perceive it as an enjoyable walk and it is, it's a great environment to be in but it's an alpine environment so you need to prepare for that and not going in in high heels and jandals but taking some reasonable footwear and jacket."

The MetService has a weather watch in place for the central North Island, with a burst of heavy rain forecast for today. Mike Daisley warned the changeable weather can catch people out.