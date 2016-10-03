Trains to run as normal in Wellington tomorrow as rail workers' strike called off

The planned train strike for Wellington tomorrow has been cancelled, in a last minute reprieve.

Workers had planned to strike from 2 o'clock tomorrow morning, which would impact all services in and out of the CBD.

Mediation meetings between Transdev, Hyundai Rotem and the Union representing train workers have been on-going all day.

The Rail Maritime Transport Union’s Wayne Butson confirmed to 1 NEWS the meetings had been positive and the strike action for tomorrow has been cancelled.

Details of what has been agreed has not yet been released. Negotiations have been on-going for months.

It comes just two weeks after all train services in the capital were cancelled for 24 hours due to strike action.

Until then, it had been more than 20 years since the last time an industrial dispute affected the Wellington rail system for longer than two hours.

The issue has been around pay as well as terms and conditions of employment between Transdev and Hyundai Rotem and workers for Wellington's rail network.