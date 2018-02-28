TODAY |

Trains Auckland-wide delayed or cancelled after sudden death overnight

Source:  1 NEWS

Police inquiries into a sudden death has led to train delays or cancellations across Auckland's network as the morning's rush hour got underway.

Auckland train (file photo). Source: Te Karere

Police told 1 NEWS shortly before midnight, a person was found dead on the train tracks near Wiri Station Road in Manukau. 

"An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident. No further information is available at this stage."

Auckland Transport said Southern Line trains between Ōtāhuhu and Pukekohe have been cancelled. Meanwhile, services between Britomart and Ōtāhuhu would run every 20 minutes.

Trains on the Eastern Line from Britomart to Manukau have now resumed, but are still only running every 20 minutes. 

Buses replacing the trains are now running between Papakura and Pukekohe.

Commuters on the Western and Onehunga Lines were told to expect delays and cancellations.

New Zealand
Transport
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One person wins $4.25 million in Lotto Powerball
2
Trains Auckland-wide delayed or cancelled after sudden death overnight
3
Witness speaks of horror as Mainfreight driver caught on camera pulling risky overtaking manoeuvre
4
Multiple crashes sees part of State Highway 1 in Waikato closed
5
CCTV captures brazen theft of Porsche from Auckland dealer's yard
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
09:06

Resourcing crisis means Christchurch ED nurses are scared patients will die or be permanently harmed in avoidable incidents

Morning Briefing March 26: Emergency departments driven to brink of collapse
03:42

Unvaccinated border workers to be barred from frontline roles

Inside Parliament: Government tries to turn the tide on housing, Benedict Collins revels in 'political bulls***'