Trains Auckland-wide delayed or cancelled after sudden death overnight

Police inquiries into a sudden death has led to train delays or cancellations across Auckland's network as the morning's rush hour got underway.

Auckland train (file photo). Source: Te Karere

Police told 1 NEWS shortly before midnight, a person was found dead on the train tracks near Wiri Station Road in Manukau.

"An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident. No further information is available at this stage."

Auckland Transport said Southern Line trains between Ōtāhuhu and Pukekohe have been cancelled. Meanwhile, services between Britomart and Ōtāhuhu would run every 20 minutes.

Trains on the Eastern Line from Britomart to Manukau have now resumed, but are still only running every 20 minutes.

Buses replacing the trains are now running between Papakura and Pukekohe.