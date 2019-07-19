Train services up and running after truck hits railway bridge in West Auckland

Train services in West Auckland are back up and running at a reduced speed after a truck hit a railway bridge this morning.

Clearance was received for the trains to operate over the bridge, Auckland Transport said on Twitter. Services are now running the full length of the Western Line.



Police were called to an overbridge on New North Road, Morningside, about 7.25am, police told 1 NEWS.

The driver of the truck is believed to have continued driving without realising they had clipped the bridge, an Auckland Transport spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

No traffic is believed to be under the bridge, they said, and there is no debris on the road following the incident.