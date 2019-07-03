Train services in Wellington up and running after incident suspends services

Wellington train services are up and running again after an operational incident temporarily suspended services - just one week after a train derailment caused massive travel disruptions for up to 20,000 commuters.
Services were suspended on the Hutt Valley and Kapiti lines in and out of Wellington following an operational incident just outside Wellington Station, Metlink told 1 NEWS.
The incident occurred in an area further up from last week's derailment.
Some of the platforms are not being used, however, as damaged rail points are being repaired.
The incident is currently under investigation by Transdev.