TODAY |

Train services in Wellington up and running after incident suspends services

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Transport
Wellington

Wellington train services are up and running again after an operational incident temporarily suspended services - just one week after a train derailment caused massive travel disruptions for up to 20,000 commuters.

Services were suspended on the Hutt Valley and Kapiti lines in and out of Wellington following an operational incident just outside Wellington Station, Metlink told 1 NEWS.

The incident occurred in an area further up from last week's derailment. 

Some of the platforms are not being used, however, as damaged rail points are being repaired.

The incident is currently under investigation by Transdev. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

All train lines were down this morning, and only limited bus replacement services. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Transport
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jay Hepi
Former Tribesman and Rebels gang president running for Far North Mayoralty
2
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
3
Prince Louis was also out and about as his dad took part in the event in Berkshire.
Baby Archie makes rare public appearance, watches dad Prince Harry compete in charity polo match
4
Gun owners are calling on authorities to clear up the confusion over the high-powered firearms ban.
Can AR-15 owners avoid the gun ban with pump-action modifications? Not even police know
5
India collapsed to 24/4 early on chasing NZ's 239 and despite their best efforts, they couldn't catch Kane Williamson and his men.
'A gritty, special performance' - How the world reacted to the Black Caps' stunning World Cup semi win
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:52
The sold-out service allows participants to enter a world similar to Harry Potter.

Wizarding train ride reminiscent of Harry Potter sells out quickly

As Beetle ends, iconic original thrives in Mexico City hills

Police officers committed 'abuse of power' after kneeing, stepping on man handcuffed in South Auckland
01:29
Guns will be valued and made unusable on site.

Firearms licence vetting needs to close overseas crimes loophole, NZ gun owners say