Train carrying coal halted by around 100 climate protestors in Christchurch

A train carrying coal through Christchurch to Lyttelton Port has been blocked by protestors sitting on the train tracks.



About 100 Extinction Rebellion members have turned out with signs or placed themselves on the tracks in protest at the country's coal use.



The group says the country is in the middle of a climate emergency and the use of our dirtiest fossil fuel has to stop.



Many have taken the day off work to join in the protest.

In a statement, the organisation said that further protests against coal use are planned.

Spokesperson Siana Fitzjohn said "we're in the middle of a climate emergency".

"Coal is the dirtiest fossil fuel—it cannot have a future in Aotearoa.