Train and laundromat among locations of interest added Monday

A wide array of entries have been added to the Ministry of Health's locations of interest list on Monday, including visits to South Auckland supermarkets, laundromats and a West Auckland train line.

Source: istock.com

A new location of interest is Blue Sea Laundromat in Clover Park. Those visiting on Saturday September 11 between 7am and 7.15am as well as 1pm to 1.15pm should get tested immediately.

Also in Clover Park is Dawson Rd Pharmacy, with times listed at 12pm to 12.30pm on Thursday September 2 and 4.45pm to 5.15pm on Friday September 10. Visitors during these times have been asked to self-monitor and get tested if symptoms arise.

The same goes for visitors to SuperValue Flatbush on Friday September 3 between 5.54pm and 6.30pm.

Elsewhere in South Auckland, visitors to Otara Mini Supermarket on Friday September 3 between 11.40am and 12.58pm and 6.55pm and 8pm, as well as 4.13pm to 5.30pm on Wednesday September 8 should get tested immediately.

A Central Auckland bus route, Bus 70 Customs St East to Grafton train station, is another new location of interest. Anyone on the bus between 8.11am and 8.20am on Thursday September 9 is asked to self-monitor and get tested if they become symptomatic.

Meanwhile, a Western train line between Fruitvale Rd in New Lynn to Grafton has multiple entries from the end of last week. Seven trips on the train have been added spanning from Thursday September 9 to Sunday September 12. Specific times for each journey can be found here.

The final new locations of interest are Mascot Dairy Mangere on Tuesday September 7 from 8pm to 8.15pm and Chemist Warehouse Westfield Manukau, also on September 7 from 9am to 12pm.