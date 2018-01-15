Trailer full of sheep reportedly left in sweltering Otago sun for nearly an hour

Source:
A trailer carrying dozens of sheep has reportedly been left abandoned under the blazing summer sun in Otago today.
A trailer full of sheep was left on the state highway near the town of Milton for up to an hour, an on-looker told 1 NEWS.
Source: Facebook/Vegans of Aotearoa New Zealand
A photo posted to the Vegans of Aotearoa Facebook page shows the trailer sitting without a truck as temperatures hit 31 degrees.
Source: Facebook/Vegans of Aotearoa New Zealand
The on-looker said the truck belonged to Cook Transport.
The driver of the trailer containing the sheep has since arrived.
When 1 NEWS phoned Cook Transport about this today story today they had no comment to make.
