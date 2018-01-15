Trailer full of sheep reportedly left in sweltering Otago sun for nearly an hour

A trailer carrying dozens of sheep has reportedly been left abandoned under the blazing summer sun in Otago today.

A trailer full of sheep was left on the state highway near the town of Milton for up to an hour, an on-looker told 1 NEWS. Source: Facebook/Vegans of Aotearoa New Zealand

A photo posted to the Vegans of Aotearoa Facebook page shows the trailer sitting without a truck as temperatures hit 31 degrees.

The trailer full of sheep was left on the state highway near the town of Milton for up to an hour, an on-looker told 1 NEWS.

A trailer full of sheep was left on the state highway near the town of Milton for up to an hour, an on-looker told 1 NEWS. Source: Facebook/Vegans of Aotearoa New Zealand

The on-looker said the truck belonged to Cook Transport.

The driver of the trailer containing the sheep has since arrived.