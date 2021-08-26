'Trailblazer' broadcaster Max Cryer dies aged 86

Longtime entertainer and television host Max Cryer died Wednesday, aged 86.

Cryer made over 300 appearances on television after beginning on air in the late 1960s. He hosted 12 different television series including Town Cryer.

He is also as New Zealand’s first television quizmaster.

A former New Zealand Entertainer of the Year and a Benny Award winner, Cryer's dedication to the arts were highly praised.

"Max was an icon and a trailblazer and will be sorely missed," New Zealand media personality David Hartnell MNZM told 1NEWS.

Cryer was a talented performer who was as adept at musical theatre and cabaret as he was at broadcasting.

He went on to produce Kiwi versions of University Challenge and Mastermind from the late 1970s into the 1980s.

Later in life, he wrote non-fiction and made weekly appearances on Radio Live.

He was also a newspaper columnist for the NZ Herald.