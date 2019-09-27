'This is a tragic, incomprehensible time for us' - Family speaks out as search continues for Emily Branje, 9, missing on Hokitika River

The search has resumed for a nine-year-old girl who was swept into a river while whitebaiting on the West Coast yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the girl, who has since been named as Emily Branje from Christchurch, was caught in a current and swept into the Hokitika River mouth at around 9.45am, police said.



An elderly man, who was also with Emily at the time of the incident, was rescued.



A search of the river mouth was carried out at low tide overnight.

A shoreline search is continuing today, with a helicopter deployed to search more remote areas.

Search teams are unable to look for the girl on the water at this stage due to the difficult sea conditions, they said.



In a statement, Emily's family said: "We are in shock and grief after receiving the news yesterday about our precious only child, Emily.



"Emily had been spending school holidays with extended family in Hokitika.



"This is a tragic, incomprehensible time for us and we request privacy while we come to terms with what has happened."

