TODAY |

'This is a tragic, incomprehensible time for us' - Family speaks out as search continues for Emily Branje, 9, missing on Hokitika River

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
West Coast

The search has resumed for a nine-year-old girl who was swept into a river while whitebaiting on the West Coast yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the girl, who has since been named as Emily Branje from Christchurch, was caught in a current and swept into the Hokitika River mouth at around 9.45am, police said.

An elderly man, who was also with Emily at the time of the incident, was rescued. 

A search of the river mouth was carried out at low tide overnight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A search and rescue operation has been underway close to the Hokitika River mouth. Source: 1 NEWS

A shoreline search is continuing today, with a helicopter deployed to search more remote areas.

Search teams are unable to look for the girl on the water at this stage due to the difficult sea conditions, they said.

In a statement, Emily's family said: "We are in shock and grief after receiving the news yesterday about our precious only child, Emily.

"Emily had been spending school holidays with extended family in Hokitika.

"This is a tragic, incomprehensible time for us and we request privacy while we come to terms with what has happened."

Police are supporting the girl's family as the search continues.

Emily Branje. Source: New Zealand Police
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
West Coast
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Countdown to stop selling fireworks following decline in customer demand
2
Strong earthquake shakes Indonesia, causing tsunami panic
3
Watch: Crowd gives Jacinda Ardern rapturous response during 'surprise' appearance on Late Show with Stephen Colbert
4
'It's destroyed our community' - Families evicted from Auckland suburb to make way for housing
5
Israel Folau's return to rugby league blocked, Mate Ma'a Tonga stars' boycott likely to end with board suspended
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:25

Should 16-year-olds vote? Greens push to lower voting age
01:40

'Standing together' - World of Wearable Art acknowledges Christchurch terror attack

Guns, $3 million assets, $210k cash seized in police sting on drugs, money laundering
00:22

Search for 9-year-old girl swept away whitebaiting in Hokitika to continue overnight