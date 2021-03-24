TODAY |

'Tragic incident' – Man, 77, barred from driving after Auckland crash leaves young girl in critical condition

Source:  1 NEWS

A 77-year-old man has been barred from driving after a serious crash outside an Auckland primary school yesterday morning that left a young girl in critical condition.

The crash occurred on Wells Rd outside Pigeon Mountain Primary School yesterday morning. Source: 1 NEWS

The young girl remains critical in Starship Hospital after the incident outside Pigeon Mountain Primary School in Bucklands Beach.

“This was a tragic incident for all involved and we are ensuring we are providing what support we can at this time,” Counties Manukau road policing manager Inspector Kay Lane said.

“Any further decisions around his eligibility for driving will be for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to make.”

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and is still in its early phases, Lane said.

New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:26
Witness speaks of horror as Mainfreight driver caught on camera pulling risky overtaking manoeuvre
2
Returning Kiwis must stay in NZ for 180 days to be exempt from MIQ costs
3
'Tragic incident' – Man, 77, barred from driving after Auckland crash leaves young girl in critical condition
4
Central Auckland supermarket closed for deep-clean yesterday after potential link to Covid-19 MIQ case
5
North Canterbury town offering four-bedroom homes for around $350,000 as part of new-build scheme
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police appeal for sightings of Wellington teen who's been missing for two weeks

Government changes current family home exemption for extended bright-line test
00:26

Witness speaks of horror as Mainfreight driver caught on camera pulling risky overtaking manoeuvre

Judith Collins says she's written to PM requesting emergency legislation to address housing crisis