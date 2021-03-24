'Tragic incident' – Man, 77, barred from driving after Auckland crash leaves young girl in critical condition

A 77-year-old man has been barred from driving after a serious crash outside an Auckland primary school yesterday morning that left a young girl in critical condition.

The crash occurred on Wells Rd outside Pigeon Mountain Primary School yesterday morning. Source: 1 NEWS

The young girl remains critical in Starship Hospital after the incident outside Pigeon Mountain Primary School in Bucklands Beach.

“This was a tragic incident for all involved and we are ensuring we are providing what support we can at this time,” Counties Manukau road policing manager Inspector Kay Lane said.

“Any further decisions around his eligibility for driving will be for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to make.”