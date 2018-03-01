 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Tragic death of girl in Wales who died after GP turned her away for being late could happen in NZ, fears Dr Lance O’Sullivan

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A leading New Zealand doctor, Lance O'Sullivan, is worried a child may die in New Zealand if they're unable to see a doctor, following the death of a five-year-old girl in Wales.

Dr Lance O'Sullivan.

Dr Lance O'Sullivan.

Source: 1 NEWS

Five-year-old Emma-May Clark died in 2015 after a GP refused to see her after being five minutes late for an appointment. 

Dr O'Sullivan, a former New Zealanders of the Year, told TVNZ1's Breakfast today it was the British health system that failed that Ellie-May.

"The doctor was one of the cogs in the machine that was just not working," he said.

A 5-year-old girl Wales died after a GP turned her away for being late and Dr O’Sullivan fears that could happen here.
Source: Breakfast

Just this week here in New Zealand while doing a digital health programme Dr O'Sullivan says he saw three sick children who had not been able to access a doctor.

He believes the same scenario that happened in Wales could "absolutely" happen in New Zealand.

"We're going to have if it hasn't already happened, a child who is going to be harmed and I believe die as a result of not being able to get to a doctor."

He says evidence shows that one in five children in New Zealand can not get access to a doctor within 24 hours.

"Our current health system will follow the path of the NHS (British public health system) and we're going to have something that will happen."

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Trio of earthquakes rattles New Plymouth during early hours of morning

04:45
2
Air New Zealand is focusing global attention on Antarctica with its latest safety video, showcasing the frozen continent and the important climate science undertaken there.

Watch: Air New Zealand releases controversial new Antarctica-themed safety video featuring Entourage star Adrian Grenier

04:13
3
Listen up - NZ Surf Life Saving says there's been a change to what you should do if a day on the water turns bad.

New research reveals what you should do if you're caught in a rip

00:21
4
The picture on the weather event was published on the front of the Guardian newspaper.

Amazing image shows ominous snowstorm rolling over central London

00:55
5
The Prime Minister wasn't impressed with the new National leader's line of questioning today.

Watch: 'Completely irrational question' – Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges square-off over prison population

04:14

Tragic death of girl in Wales who died after GP turned her away for being late could happen in NZ, fears Dr Lance O’Sullivan

"We're going to have if it hasn't already happened, a child who is going to be harmed and I believe die as a result of not being able to get to a doctor."


Shaun Robinson says the extent of the government inquiry is "very encouraging".

'Incredibly challenging' - Health Minister reacts to report advocating zero-tolerance suicide policy within NZ mental health services

Dr David Clark said the bleak findings were unsurprising, and the goal of a total reduction in suicides is ambitious.

00:21
The picture on the weather event was published on the front of the Guardian newspaper.

Amazing image shows ominous snowstorm rolling over central London

The picture of the severe weather event hitting Europe was published on the front of the Guardian newspaper.


04:45
Air New Zealand is focusing global attention on Antarctica with its latest safety video, showcasing the frozen continent and the important climate science undertaken there.

Watch: Air New Zealand releases controversial new Antarctica-themed safety video featuring Entourage star Adrian Grenier

Family of one of the 257 people who died in the 1979 Erebus plane crash on the southern continent said the filming location was "very disrespectful".

TVNZ's Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games coverage to see two extra channels launched

Games Extra and Games Online will provide viewers with wall to wall coverage around the clock.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 