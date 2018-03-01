Tragic death of girl in Wales who died after GP turned her away for being late could happen in NZ, fears Dr Lance O’Sullivan

Source:
A leading New Zealand doctor, Lance O'Sullivan, is worried a child may die in New Zealand if they're unable to see a doctor, following the death of a five-year-old girl in Wales.
Dr Lance O'Sullivan.
Source: 1 NEWS
Five-year-old Emma-May Clark died in 2015 after a GP refused to see her after being five minutes late for an appointment.
Dr O'Sullivan, a former New Zealanders of the Year, told TVNZ1's Breakfast today it was the British health system that failed that Ellie-May.
"The doctor was one of the cogs in the machine that was just not working," he said.
Just this week here in New Zealand while doing a digital health programme Dr O'Sullivan says he saw three sick children who had not been able to access a doctor.
He believes the same scenario that happened in Wales could "absolutely" happen in New Zealand.
"We're going to have if it hasn't already happened, a child who is going to be harmed and I believe die as a result of not being able to get to a doctor."
He says evidence shows that one in five children in New Zealand can not get access to a doctor within 24 hours.
"Our current health system will follow the path of the NHS (British public health system) and we're going to have something that will happen."
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news