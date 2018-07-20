'A tragedy' - witness describes aftermath of Auckland crash that killed two when car slams into building

A witness has described the aftermath of a horrifying crash that killed two people after their car slammed into an Auckland building early this morning.

Mark Thomas told 1 NEWS the scene of the Pakuranga crash was "quite nasty" and "quite spectacular" after the vehicle went off Pakuranga Rd and slammed into a building near Udys Rd/Johns Lane, in Pakuranga at around 4.30am.

"You can obviously see the reminisce of what they left behind them," Mr Thomas said.

Mr Thomas was initially woken up by the crash but thought nothing of it and went back to bed.

Police were later called at 7.20am and found a man and a woman dead inside the vehicle.

"It's sad. It's a tragedy... I feel sorry for their parents," Mr Thomas said.

Speaking to media today, Senior Sergeant Jono Chappell said police are in the early stages of their investigation but "it's pretty evident speed was a contributing factor" in the crash.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who saw a dark-coloured Honda Accord near Pakuranga Rd around 4.30am.