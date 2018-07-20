 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

New Zealand


'A tragedy' - witness describes aftermath of Auckland crash that killed two when car slams into building

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A witness has described the aftermath of a horrifying crash that killed two people after their car slammed into an Auckland building early this morning.

Mark Thomas described to 1 NEWS what he saw after the Pakuranga accident.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mark Thomas told 1 NEWS the scene of the Pakuranga crash was "quite nasty" and "quite spectacular" after the vehicle went off Pakuranga Rd and slammed into a building near Udys Rd/Johns Lane, in Pakuranga at around 4.30am.

"You can obviously see the reminisce of what they left behind them," Mr Thomas said.

Mr Thomas was initially woken up by the crash but thought nothing of it and went back to bed.

Police were later called at 7.20am and found a man and a woman dead inside the vehicle.

"It's sad. It's a tragedy... I feel sorry for their parents," Mr Thomas said.

Speaking to media today, Senior Sergeant Jono Chappell said police are in the early stages of their investigation but "it's pretty evident speed was a contributing factor" in the crash.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who saw a dark-coloured Honda Accord near Pakuranga Rd around 4.30am.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Counties Manukau Serious Crash Unit on 09 261 1300

Related

Accidents

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Husband and wife team Mary and Tyce were performing their final act when things went awry.

Most watched: America's Got Talent judges scream in terror as trapeze goes horribly wrong

02:24
2
The nurses behind it, say the group gave nurses a freedom to talk about issues they faced without fear of repercussions.

1 NEWS Community: Anonymous Nurse Florence giving Kiwi nurses a voice - 'I've related to most of these stories, felt the pain in their words'

00:19
3
Mark Thomas described to 1 NEWS what he saw after the Pakuranga accident.

'A tragedy' - witness describes aftermath of Auckland crash that killed two when car slams into building

02:33
4
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

Sole survivor of tragic crash that left seven people dead in Taranaki 'struggling' with physical and emotional toll

00:26
5
Whyte clearly tried to get under Parker’s skin in their Gloves are off interview.

Watch: Dillian Whyte calls Joseph Parker 'coward' to his face, says he 'let down' NZ and family

02:24
The nurses behind it, say the group gave nurses a freedom to talk about issues they faced without fear of repercussions.

1 NEWS Community: Anonymous Nurse Florence giving Kiwi nurses a voice - 'I've related to most of these stories, felt the pain in their words'

"Maybe this has galvanised them, hearing each other's stories and knowing they are not alone," say the nurses behind the Facebook group, New Zealand, please hear our voice.

00:32
Lamar stepped out of a Les Mills with a large entourage and was gracious enough to stop for fans.

Watch: US rap superstar Kendrick Lamar poses for pics with lucky fans after Auckland gym workout

Lamar stepped out of a Les Mills with a large entourage and was gracious enough to stop for fans.

Police car generic.

Three men at large after aggravated burglary of Mt Maunganui home and police pursuit

The incident played out in the early hours of this morning.

01:57
Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.

'Say that again' - Trump invites Putin to White House to surprise of US National Intelligence Director

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said today that Trump has asked national security adviser John Bolton to invite Putin to Washington later this year.

04:14
Mr Bridges said while he does "disagree strongly" with the views of Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux, "freedom of speech matters".

Controversial far-right Canadian speakers granted 10-day work visas to New Zealand

The Immigration Minister said they met all the character requirements.