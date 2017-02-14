 

Tragedy as helicopter being used to fight Port Hills fire crashes, killing pilot

Police are so far releasing few details about the crash of a commercial helicopter in Christchurch's Port Hills this afternoon that left the pilot dead.

The helicopter was being used in the fight against the Port Hills fires that have been raging since yesterday.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant, died at the scene just above the Sugar Loaf car park, police said. 

"We anticipate that we'll be carrying out a full scene examination in the morning and we're currently in the stage of notifying the next of kin and wider family," Canterbury police superintendent Lane Todd told media.

"At this stage we will not be releasing any details in terms of the pilot and the company involved.

"At this time our thoughts are with the families and we're also thoughts with the wider emergency services community who have been fighting this fire for over 24 hours now."

A helicopter crashed this afternoon in the Port Hills.
Source: 1 NEWS

Asked where exactly the helicopter crashed, Mr Todd said he would not go into the the specific details. 

"Obviously it's within where we've got the wider fire scene at the moment, but I'm not going into any further details at this stage. Our staff are still on site and determining exactly what's occurred.

All helicopters involved in the effort to fight scrub fires covering an area of 700 hectares have been grounded until further notice following the crash, which happened just after 2.30pm, police said earlier. 

One of the operators fighting the scrub fires by dropping buckets of water has been Christchurch Helicopters. 

A spokesperson wouldn't comment on whether it was one of the firm's helicopters.

She said that former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, who is a pilot and co-director of the business, has been taking people out of the affected areas and assisting the Fire Service.

He hasn't been "bucketing", she said and has been working on the ground. 

The Civil Aviation Authority and police will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The two Christchurch fires have now burned through around 750 hectares of land on the Port Hills and one of them is still out of control.

The Marley's Hill fire has now been contained, however the Early Valley fire is still out-of-control, the city council said in an update.

Helicopters have been used to provide fire suppression, protect structures and support crews on the ground.

Two fixed-wing aeroplanes are laying retardant around important structures to strengthen protection from fire.

