Traffic on state highways more than double in main centres at Alert Level 3

As New Zealand moved down an Alert Level this week, police and the NZ Transport Agency say traffic numbers have more than doubled in major centres.

The Kāpiti Expressway which opened in February 2017. Source: Supplied/NZTA

While traffic volumes remain around 50 per cent lower than at the same time in 2019, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says there is a corresponding increase in risk of crashes if drivers don't follow the safety basics.

“With the move to Level 3, more people will need to drive – but no-one needs to speed or drive recklessly. If you’re driving please slow down, be mindful of other road users and stay safe,” says Waka Kotahi Senior Road Safety Manager Fabian Marsh.



While the nine fatalities on New Zealand roads last month is provisionally the lowest on record for any calendar month on record, police are concerned that some drivers are continuing to put others at risk by driving too fast.



“Thirteen Kiwis still lost their lives in road crashes during Alert Level 4, at a time when we had around 75 per cent less traffic on the road," says Acting Superintendent Gini Welch, National Manager Road Policing.



The fact it’s fewer than other periods is cold comfort to the families who are grieving for their loved ones right now," he says.



“Under Alert Level 3 we’re already seeing an increase in traffic on the roads, so police will maintain a visible presence to keep people safe.

Mr Marsh says with many more people walking and cycling, motorists are reminded to take extra care.



“We know that people are maintaining physical distances at the moment when they’re out walking and cycling, and that is what we want to see.

"However, pedestrians and cyclists are also much more vulnerable to injury than drivers in a crash.