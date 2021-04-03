TODAY |

Traffic slowly clears after campervan rolls on Auckland motorway

Source:  1 NEWS

A campervan has rolled on Auckland’s Southern motorway this afternoon, with queues of traffic building up behind it.

The crash happened on State Highway 1 near the Penrose train station.

Waka Kotahi NZTA posted to Twitter at 1.45pm saying the crash had blocked the right northbound lane between Mt Wellington and Ellerslie Panmure and that emergency services were on site. 

The lane has since been cleared and has now re-opened after the campervan was put back up on its wheels and dragged off the motorway. 

Police told 1 NEWS everyone inside the campervan are out and there are no injuries. 


New Zealand
Accidents
Transport
Auckland
