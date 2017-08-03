Traffic set to cause headaches for Auckland holiday makers

Traffic chaos is set to begin for holiday makers ahead of Christmas this afternoon with the Transport Agency warning travellers to leave early.

Source: 1 NEWS

NZTA tweeted saying it is "expecting very heavy traffic heading south..from midday" today and advising Aucklanders to check their 'hotspot' maps for travellers to avoid peak congestion times.

It is predicted congestion will be at its heaviest between 11.30am till 7pm heading Southbound on State Highway one today.