Traffic delays expected out of Auckland, Wellington for Labour weekend holidaygoers

The New Zealand Transport Agency is warning holidaygoers over Labour weekend to expect delays and allow extra time.

Motorists from Auckland can expect delays on the SH1 from this afternoon.

Northbound traffic out of Auckland is expected to be heaviest from 1:30pm to 7:00pm today between Puhoi and Warkworth, easing slightly after. Traffic is expected to pick up again from 11:00am to 1:00pm tomorrow.

On Monday, the motorway into Auckland will be busiest between 11:00am to 7:00pm.

NZTA said construction work along Dome Valley, Brynderwyn Hill, Loop Road and Tarewa Road is continuing over the long weekend and will see reduced speed limits.

We urge people to be patient, plan their journeys and allow extra time,” said NZTA senior manager of projects Andrew Thackwray.

Meanwhile, southbound traffic on SH1 from Auckland is heavy from this afternoon until after 7:00pm. On Monday, the motorway into Auckland is expected to be busy between 11:30am and 5:30pm.

In Wellington, northbound traffic on SH1 to Kapiti Coast is expected to be congested until 6:00pm today and between 11:00am to 2:00pm on Monday back into the city.

There is also congestion on SH1 between Te Horo and Ōtaki. Queues are building towards Peka Peka and heavy traffic is not expected to ease until after 6:00pm.

In Christchurch on SH1 to Ashburton, southbound traffic is expected from 4:00pm today to 6:00pm. On Monday, traffic is expected to be heaviest northbound from 2:30pm to 6:00pm.