Traffic chaos as two southbound lanes closed on Auckland Harbour Bridge

Two southbound lanes on Auckland's Harbour Bridge have been closed following an incident.
The NZ Transport Authority says that lane 1 and 2, of 4, southbound are closed and motorists are advised to use the middle two lanes - and to expect delays.
A tweet from NZTA says that police and emergency services are currently at the scene and asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.
It also states there are delays are back to Esmonde Rd, Takapuna due to the incident.
