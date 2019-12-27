TODAY |

Traffic chaos expected as holidaymakers return, NZTA warns

Source:  1 NEWS

If you're heading on the road today, be patient and careful, the New Zealand Transport Agency warns.

Holiday traffic queues Source: NZTA

Traffic is expected to be heavy throughout the day as holidaymakers return to main centres, following the Christmas-New Year break.

According to NZTA's holiday journeys guide, congestion on the roads is expected to pick up from around 11am and last through until 9pm.

Auckland will likely bear the worst of it, with both main State Highway 1 routes into the city expected to be heavily congested.

Drivers are warned to take extra care and plan their journey in advance, NZTA says.

