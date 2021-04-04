Traffic builds for travellers returning home to Auckland, Wellington after Easter

Traffic is building heading into Auckland as people return home at the end of the long Easter weekend.

By mid-afternoon Easter Monday there were city-bound delays for traffic heading into Auckland on State Highway 1 from the north and south, data from Waka Kotahi / Transport Agency showed.

Traffic through Puhoi was expected to be busy until about 4.30pm, while the agency expected delays would be likely on the motorway from Bombay until about 5pm.

There was also congestion on State Highway 1 north of Wellington, for those returning to the capital.

Bleak 2021 Easter road toll figures

Easter road deaths had been high this year, with seven people killed already - more than most years of the past decade.

The Ministry of Transport's official Easter holiday period ends on Tuesday at 6am.

Police patrols were aiming to make their presence felt in the traffic on Monday, and were particularly watching for unsafe driving and people using their phones while they drove, National Road Policing Centre acting director, Inspector Pete Jones said.

He said preparing ahead was the smart way to travel safe: "Are you well rested, have you eaten and are you hydrated?

