TODAY |

Traffic builds for travellers returning home to Auckland, Wellington after Easter

Source: 

Traffic is building heading into Auckland as people return home at the end of the long Easter weekend.

Traffic (file photo). Source: 1 NEWS

By mid-afternoon Easter Monday there were city-bound delays for traffic heading into Auckland on State Highway 1 from the north and south, data from Waka Kotahi / Transport Agency showed.

Traffic through Puhoi was expected to be busy until about 4.30pm, while the agency expected delays would be likely on the motorway from Bombay until about 5pm.

There was also congestion on State Highway 1 north of Wellington, for those returning to the capital.

Bleak 2021 Easter road toll figures

Easter road deaths had been high this year, with seven people killed already - more than most years of the past decade.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Easter holiday road toll period ends at 6am on Tuesday. Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry of Transport's official Easter holiday period ends on Tuesday at 6am.

Police patrols were aiming to make their presence felt in the traffic on Monday, and were particularly watching for unsafe driving and people using their phones while they drove, National Road Policing Centre acting director, Inspector Pete Jones said.

He said preparing ahead was the smart way to travel safe: "Are you well rested, have you eaten and are you hydrated?

read more
Police urge motorists to drive safe as Easter weekend nears end

"Once you're in the car, don't speed, drive to the conditions, wear your seatbelt and be patient. There will be a lot of traffic on the road so be courteous and keep a safe following distance."

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Transport
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hamilton cop remains in hospital after late night baseball bat attack
2
More than 400 people convicted for breaching Covid-19 restrictions
3
Painter sacked in first week wins $12,500 compensation
4
Scheduled maintenance forces overnight closures of Auckland's Southern Motorway
5
Five women arrested in southern France in suspected terrorism plot
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

More than 400 people convicted for breaching Covid-19 restrictions
01:37

Appeal for information as police continue to investigate early morning Auckland shooting

Peachy Keen organiser 'disappointed' by alleged assaults

Police urge motorists to drive safe as Easter weekend nears end