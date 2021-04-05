Traffic builds on Auckland’s Southern Motorway after crash near Bombay

Traffic is building on Auckland’s Southern Motorway after a crash near Bombay blocked a northbound lane.
Traffic builds after a crash on State Highway 1 near Bombay. Source: Waka Kotahi NZTA
No one has been injured in the crash on State Highway 1 between Bombay and Ramarama, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.
The spokesperson said the crash happened at about 7.15pm, when a single car crashed and took out 20 metres of a median barrier.
“Please pass with care, expect delays and follow directions by emergency services on-site,” Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said.