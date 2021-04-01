TODAY |

Traffic builds ahead of Easter long weekend in Auckland and Wellington

Easter holidaymakers are already taking to the roads this evening, heading out of Wellington and Auckland.

There are plenty of people looking to get out of town for the four-day weekend. Source: 1 NEWS

In Auckland, there's heavy traffic on State Highway 1, north and southbound.

NZTA also urged caution as wet weather settles in across the region amid heavier traffic with holidaymakers.

Tomorrow, congestion is expected on SH1 between Puhoi and Wellsford and between Manukau and Bombay.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel if going through SH1 between Victoria Valley Rd and Makene Rd in the Mangamuka Gorge.

Due to a repair work following a significant slip, A section of the highway has had to shut for all vehicles due to repair work following a significant slip.

Mangamuka Gorge will reopen to light vehicles and campervans only between 8am and 7pm daily over Easter weekend.

In Wellington, northbound traffic on SH1 is heavy this afternoon from Peka Peka to Ōtaki, with delays of up to 45 minutes for travel through Waikanae to Ōtaki.

NZTA said queues are likely to build back to Waikanae Beach and were not expected to ease until after 6pm.

Delays have eased on SH58 following a crash this afternoon.

In the South Island, there's a steady flow of traffic between Oamaru and Balclutha.

Traffic is expected to be heavy on SH6 tomorrow as well as for those travelling northbound on SH8 Tarras on 3 April.

