Traffic backed up on SH1 north of Wellington after crash that left two injured

Traffic is backed up on State Highway 1 north of Wellington after a crash left two people injured.
Traffic backed up on SH1 north of Paekākāriki after crash. Source: NZTA
The two-car crash between the Whareroa Road offramp and Beach Road took place around 2:45pm this afternoon.
Two people were transported to Wellington Hospital.
"SH1 north of Paekākāriki is open in both directions with emergency services on site," the NZ Transport Agency said.
"Northbound queues are back towards Plimmerton, with southbound queues now along Raumati straights. Please continue to delay your journey north or expect significant delays."