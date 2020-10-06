Traffic backed up on SH1 north of Wellington after crash that left two injured

Traffic is backed up on State Highway 1 north of Wellington after a crash left two people injured.

Traffic backed up on SH1 north of Paekākāriki after crash. Source: NZTA

The two-car crash between the Whareroa Road offramp and Beach Road took place around 2:45pm this afternoon.

Two people were transported to Wellington Hospital.

"SH1 north of Paekākāriki is open in both directions with emergency services on site," the NZ Transport Agency said.