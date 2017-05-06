'A traditional, sacred day' – duck hunters kick off first weekend in May with a bang

As the annual duck hunting season kicked off with a bang this morning, officials were focused on a key message for hunters: Get home safe.

An estimated 40,000 hunters flocked to waterways around the country, and the chorus of guns will be going strong for the next three months.

Unfortunately for some hunters on Lake Ellesmere today, the weather was beautiful.

"It's great weather and the ducks can fly at 10,000ft. Well out of shotgun range and also with the bright sun they can see everything," said hunter Alan Scott.

But rain, hail, or shine, the veteran hunters would not miss the first day of the season.

"Opening of duck shooting is a traditional, sacred day and all else pales in significance," said Mr Scott.

Fish and Game rangers were out in full force today, most of them volunteers, checking on hunting licences.

"It's a resource there for everybody to appreciate and I give my time to look after it."

The volunteers were making sure hunters, young and old, stayed safe.

"Promoting health and safety and gun awareness, it's good to see. It's a lot more than it was 10 years ago," said Fish and Game ranger Paul Waelen.

Forty one per cent of all game bird hunting accidents happen on opening weekend.

Over the past 10 years, five people have been killed, four of them by firearms.

So far today, no serious accidents were reported.

On Lake Ellesmere things have been pretty quiet, but the hunters didn't mind.