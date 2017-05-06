 

'A traditional sacred day' - duck hunters kick off first weekend in May with a bang

Rain, hail or shine, nothing can keeping hunting veterans away from the first day of annual duck hunting season.
The Eta Aquarid meteor shower was captured by Kiwi star-gazers up and down the country this morning.

Watch: Kiwi captures stunning meteor streaking across Wellington's night sky

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

Watch: NEW raw footage shows Edgecumbe family's first-person view as floodwaters engulfed their property

Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor.

Kiwi league stars allegedly caught trying to buy cocaine after Anzac Test

Ivanka Trump put a clip of herself in a dance-off with her son as she promotes her new book, but her moves haven't had a great response.

Watch: What are you doing? Ivanka Trump's super wacky dance moves send Instagram post into a spin

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.

Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.


 
