Traditional Kiwi DIY ability could be in jeopardy if Seven Sharp test of millennials is anything to go by

DIY is supposed to be in our Kiwi DNA, but we might be in danger of losing those famous, ingenious "number 8 fencing wire" skills if a test by Seven Sharp is anything to go by.

The programme asked, do young people even know what number eight wire is, let alone number seven, six or the often forgotten number five?

The show gave a group of TVNZ '20-somethings' some practical tasks, like changing a tyre.

The judge was Ross, a retiree who spends most of his free time tinkering with tools.

And the results were conclusive - the millennials were woefully incompetent.

The judge, though is remaining optimistic.

"Yeap, they've failed here, but with a bit of experience they will do it," Ross said.