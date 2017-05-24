 

Traditional education system has 'already failed' Māori youth

RNZ rnz.co.nz
The government's move to close down private charter schools will force Māori youth back into a state system that has "already failed them", says high-profile Māori leader Lance O'Sullivan.

Dr O'Sullivan has thrown his support behind the campaign led by Sir Toby Curtis and Dame Iritana Tāwhiwhirangi against the closures because of his own experiences.

"I was a student who failed twice in the traditional education system," he said.

"It was only when I had the privilege of attending a school where my own culture and language was valued and encouraged that I understood that I had the ability to succeed and create a better life not only for me and my family, but also for others," he said.

Six of the 11 charter schools have a Māori roll of 87 percent or higher.

"Some of them are travelling four hours a day to get to their charter school and they wouldn't get out of bed to walk five minutes down the road to their state school.

"So that tells you something about how they're engaging students that previously the state system says we can't do anything with."

Dr O'Sullivan said he was calling on the government to "put aside ideology" and give Māori youth an opportunity to learn in an environment that worked for them.

"There's self-serving interests at heart here and protectionism from the old establishment."

Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced all charter schools will have to close by the end of this year unless they are accepted into the state system.

All eleven charter schools have the option of applying to become a designated character school - but so far only Albany's Vanguard Military School has had its application approved.

Dr Lance O'Sullivan.
Dr Lance O'Sullivan. Source: 1 NEWS
1 NEWS
Canadian alt-right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux have taken a parting shot at New Zealand after they had their Auckland event at The Powerstation cancelled last minute yesterday.

In light of the cancelled appearance, Southern's agent Caolan Robertson sent a message to the NZ Herald over Twitter saying "Hope New Zealand enjoys shariah".

The pair told 1 NEWS in an interview last night it was "straight up terrorism" which prevented their event.

"We had a venue all set up and we paid the venue owner knew who we were and there were no surprises," Molyneux said.

"Then after the location was released the venue owner was screaming at our people and telling them to get out of the venue or he would arrest them for trespassing."

Southern claims they had received mainly a positive response locally, blaming the cancellation on a "scary and violent minority".

She further claimed this minority group of people are "willing to make threats and commit violence for the sake of shutting down free speech".

Powerstation co-owner Gabrielle Mullins told the NZ Herald yesterday that after receiving complaints from the community, they decided to cancel.

Ms Mullins said she was "not comfortable at all" to have the speakers at the venue.

"Certainly freedom of speech is fine but there are also humanitarian issues.

"They can say whatever they want but personally I don't want it in my venue."

An earlier email from the event's promoter had stated "We look forward to the day when venues aren't bullied for daring to be available and ideas right of Stalin are permitted equal rights to peaceful assembly".

The venue has since notified ticket holders that all tickets would be refunded.

While the pair talked to various media outlets last night, hundreds gathered at Aotea square for a peaceful protest against racism.

"Aotearoa does not stand for your messages of racism, hatred and especially white supremacy," said Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said.

Tamaki Anti-Fascist Action spokeswoman Sina Brown-Davis told Newshub yesterday the protest turned into a celebration, further saying supporters of the pair didn't actually care about freedom of speech.

"They've been quite clever framing this as a free speech issue, which they use as a smokescreen to introduce their politics of hate and division."

Protesters gather at Aotea Square, Auckland, against far-right Canadian speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux, whose speaking event in the city was cancelled by the venue where they were due to appear. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were seen conducting a security sweep at the Powerstation today and said they respected the right to protest and freedom of speech.

Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux gave an in-depth interview to 1 NEWS about today's events. Source: 1 NEWS
1 NEWS
Heavy fog affected 41 domestic flights at Auckland Airport this morning.

Auckland Airport put fog restrictions in place at 4.55am and they were lifted at 8.26am.

A total of 22 domestic flights were been cancelled and 19 were delayed.

International flights were not affected by the fog.

Visibility in the city was low as of 6am, down to about 100m.

Auckland Airport is experiencing foggy conditions today.
Auckland Airport is experiencing foggy conditions today. Source: 1 NEWS
