Tradesman finds explosives at North Canterbury property

Workers at a North Canterbury building site were shocked today after a container of blast caps was found on the ground.

Your playlist will load after this ad

By Katie Stevenson

Labourer Jayden Kelsen was digging a garden at a property near Williams Street and Dale Street in Kaiapoi early this morning when he says a package fell out.

“All of a sudden aye just see all these wires on the ground little cannisters, so had a closer look at it and it said explosive detonator on it.”

Police were called to the scene just before 9am, cordoning it off with the Defence Force called to remove the explosives.

Jayden said police told him if he had struck the devices with his shovel while digging they could have blown his fingers off.

“Gave me a bit of a fright… started backing away from that site, leave it alone for a little while and let them deal with it.”

Explosives found at Kaiapoi worksite. Source: Supplied

Police cordoned off the property this morning after the tradesmen's discovery just before 9am.

The explosives were removed and destroyed by the Defence Force's explosives disposal team.